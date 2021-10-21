ROOBEE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $16.00 million and $1.21 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00023820 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00282126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000992 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,660,664 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

