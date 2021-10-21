Rope Price Hits $11.38 on Top Exchanges ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. During the last week, Rope has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Rope coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00018100 BTC on exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $318,724.84 and approximately $5,147.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00068052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00071776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00102600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,904.89 or 1.00023474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.33 or 0.06484855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rope is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

