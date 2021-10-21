Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.7% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Management LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $471.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.44.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.