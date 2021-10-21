Roper Technologies (ROP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Roper Technologies to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ROP opened at $474.94 on Thursday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $499.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $469.68 and its 200-day moving average is $460.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.94% of Roper Technologies worth $1,457,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

