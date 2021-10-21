Roth Capital Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 71.12% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $662.48.

TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $857.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 450.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Tesla by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 96,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,989,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

