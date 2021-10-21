Rotork (LON:ROR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $347.40

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.40 ($4.54) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 350.20 ($4.58), with a volume of 901,934 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.40. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

