Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 393.57 ($5.14).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.29) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Ann Christin Gjerdseth Andersen bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £6,660 ($8,701.33).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 350.20 ($4.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 275.20 ($3.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 381.40 ($4.98). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 344.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Rotork’s payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

