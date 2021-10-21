Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on AAR (NYSE:AIR)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 227,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. AAR has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.53 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $6,524,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,681,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AAR by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AAR by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 826,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

