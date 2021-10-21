Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Ducommun alerts:

NYSE:DCO traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $579.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.