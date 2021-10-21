Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $800.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $755.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $659.26.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $865.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $379.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.15 billion, a PE ratio of 450.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $689.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

