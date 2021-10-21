Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

