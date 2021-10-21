Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.
NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $91.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,093,000 after buying an additional 43,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 769,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after acquiring an additional 31,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
