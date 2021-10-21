Royal Bank of Canada Increases Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $95.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,993,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 634,716 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

