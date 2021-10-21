Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.87. 82,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,095.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $74.10 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,200 shares of company stock worth $5,987,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

