Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $20.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair cut Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of HCSG opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 249,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,510 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. R. M. Davis boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. R. M. Davis now owns 462,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

