Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 663,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,877. The firm has a market cap of £422.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.

Get Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income alerts:

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC invests in and manages logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes logistics warehouses and last mile urban logistics assets. As of December 31, 2020, the company's property portfolio comprised 14 assets located across five European countries The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.