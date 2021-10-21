Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)

Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 112 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 663,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,877. The firm has a market cap of £422.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71.
Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Company Profile
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.