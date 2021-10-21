Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 860 ($11.24) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLIN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 761.50 ($9.95).

Shares of LON CLIN traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 659.50 ($8.62). 314,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Clinigen Group has a twelve month low of GBX 554 ($7.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.79 ($11.65). The company has a market cap of £877.33 million and a PE ratio of 29.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 636.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 699.76.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

