Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252,492.00

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $252,492.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

Royale Finance Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

