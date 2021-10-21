Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $303.78

Shares of Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 303.78 ($3.97) and last traded at GBX 302 ($3.95), with a volume of 753635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 288.99. The firm has a market cap of £667.02 million and a P/E ratio of 8.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

