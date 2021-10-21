Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $363.04 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, Rune has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $709,691.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for $363.04 or 0.00575769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.60 or 0.00070739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00072972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.84 or 0.00102836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,062.99 or 1.00016484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,119.66 or 0.06533682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00022607 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

