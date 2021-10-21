Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $47.98 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $51.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rush Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 882.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.