Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Gap Up to $47.98

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.98, but opened at $51.16. Rush Enterprises shares last traded at $51.33, with a volume of 153 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4,599.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 192,904 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,434,000 after buying an additional 141,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

