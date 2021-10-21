Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Ryder System worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of R. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

R opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.