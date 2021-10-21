Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Down 12.7% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Ryo Currency has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $29,617.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,709.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.51 or 0.06554802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.00319132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $631.82 or 0.01007532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00090039 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $272.42 or 0.00434412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.19 or 0.00274586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00260928 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

