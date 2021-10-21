Sabby Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sabby Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 182.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the quarter. Sabby Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 9.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $266.43 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average is $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Biogen in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.59.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

