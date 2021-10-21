Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

