Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Position Increased by Perry Creek Capital LP

Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 12.9% of Perry Creek Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Perry Creek Capital LP owned about 2.38% of Sabre worth $95,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $936,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 95,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,034,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 81,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 715,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,876. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.