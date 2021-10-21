SafeBlast Price Hits $0.0000 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last week, SafeBlast has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $425,871.50 and $165,458.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,143.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.01 or 0.00999340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00274057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00266078 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00035648 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002645 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

