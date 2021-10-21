SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $56.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded down 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $35,318.43 and $56.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00028523 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001061 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 196.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

