Saia (SAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $266.49 on Thursday. Saia has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saia stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 102.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Saia worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

