salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,803,400.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $5,478,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.84, for a total value of $5,456,800.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total value of $5,617,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $5,675,800.00.

CRM stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $289.81. 2,823,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $295.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.38 and a 200-day moving average of $245.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

