salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.
Shares of CRM opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53.
In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,828 shares of company stock valued at $209,025,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 306.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 178,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
