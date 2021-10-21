salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $340.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

Shares of CRM opened at $290.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.61. The stock has a market cap of $284.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $295.53.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total transaction of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $37,976.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,828 shares of company stock valued at $209,025,768. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 306.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,352 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,719 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 7.5% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,608 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 178,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

