Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Salisbury Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Salisbury Bancorp to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $52.49. 9,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Salisbury Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.