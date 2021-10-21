Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 28.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.85. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

