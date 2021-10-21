SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on SalMar ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised SalMar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SalMar ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

SalMar ASA stock opened at $69.35 on Thursday. SalMar ASA has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $71.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38.

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and sale of farmed salmon.

