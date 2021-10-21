Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.36

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €28.36 ($33.36) and traded as high as €29.42 ($34.61). Salzgitter shares last traded at €28.72 ($33.79), with a volume of 226,101 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.52 ($37.08).

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.36.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

