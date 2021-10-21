Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Insider Sells $34,190.00 in Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Sanara MedTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $34,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.20. 7,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.68. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.84 million, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 18.38% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanara MedTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

