Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of Sanderson Farms worth $403,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $117.22 and a one year high of $197.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.33.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.