Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sandfire Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sandfire Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Sandfire Resources has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Sandfire Resources Ltd. engages in the production and sale of copper, gold, and silver. It operates through the following segments: DeGrussa Mine, Exploration and Evaluation, and Other Activities. The DeGrussa Mine segment consists of the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in Bryah Basub mineral province of Western Australia.

