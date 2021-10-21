Sanofi (SNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.553-$7.624 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

