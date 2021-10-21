Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.19

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.19 and traded as low as $49.00. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 4,267 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.19.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

