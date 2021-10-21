SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

ETR SAP opened at €123.84 ($145.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average is €119.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

