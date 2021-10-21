SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €145.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

SAP opened at €123.84 ($145.69) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €122.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €119.29. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €134.34 ($158.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

