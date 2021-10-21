SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €144.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on SAP in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €135.00 ($158.82).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €123.84 ($145.69) on Thursday. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52 week high of €134.34 ($158.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.52. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €119.29.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

