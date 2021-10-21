Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 100.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Sapiens International worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 156,508 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Sapiens International stock opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

