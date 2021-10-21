Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (SDMHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$546.43 during trading on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.50 and a 200 day moving average of $507.53.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Stedim Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.