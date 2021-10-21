Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s (SDMHF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SDMHF has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue raised Sartorius Stedim Biotech to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale cut Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDMHF remained flat at $$546.43 during trading on Thursday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $580.50 and a 200 day moving average of $507.53.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs safely, timely and economically.

