SB Financial Group (SBFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, analysts expect SB Financial Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBFG stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SB Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SB Financial Group worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

