Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Cut by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,260 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 3.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

