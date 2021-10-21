Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in September

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the September 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days.

SBGSF stock opened at $166.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $119.40 and a one year high of $186.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises approximately 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $23,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

