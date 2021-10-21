Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Schneider National has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.850-$1.950 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SNDR stock opened at $24.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

