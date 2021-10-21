Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $59.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 104.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

